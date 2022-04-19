Shorewood High School librarian helps students create a student-run book club

“This project allows students to continue their own book club, while also helping to fund the new classroom initiatives.

"Students will have more buy-in with what they are reading in the classroom, will connect to stories from different perspectives, expand their view, and be given the opportunity to build a community of readers.

"These books also bring more representation and reflect our community more accurately.” (Amanda Workman)





David White at desk, Payton Beam standing Four copies of each title were purchased. Those, along with other Shoreline District copies, public library copies, and personal purchased copies, were enough for the small groups.





“After two years of being apart, students wanted a chance to build a community of book lovers. They wanted the opportunity to read together and have a place for discussion.





"Once the group came together they decided that they wanted more recent, popular books to read, as well as books from different perspectives than what they had been reading in the classroom.“ said Amanda.

The book club meets for forty minutes at noon with their lunch. About ten students arrive, although Amanda says it rotates according to what book is read.