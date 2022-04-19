LFP Police Report - March 2022

Police incidents heatmap for March 2022: Each blue dot is an incident generated by dispatch or an officer. This map represents 802 incidents in March.





Notable Calls/Incidents

Suspicious Circumstances 75

Welfare Check 21

Theft 20

Traffic Accident 16

Alarm 16

911 15

Disturbance 10 Notable Calls/Incidents



On 03-29-22 at approx. 4:00 a.m., Lake Forest Park Police Officer J. Benson was on proactive patrol on Shore Drive NE, when he noticed a subject walking away from a vehicle parked in a driveway. ( see article



Earlier this year, LFPPD responded to two robberies at an LFP marijuana dispensary involving a weapon. Det. Teschlog worked extremely hard with area detectives on these cases and the suspect was apprehended in one of them. The accomplice in this case is still being sought. The second robbery is also still under investigation, but we do have a suspect and he is in custody for other charges. (



Earlier this year, LFPPD responded to two robberies at an LFP marijuana dispensary involving a weapon. Det. Teschlog worked extremely hard with area detectives on these cases and the suspect was apprehended in one of them. The accomplice in this case is still being sought. The second robbery is also still under investigation, but we do have a suspect and he is in custody for other charges. ( see article

On April 2, 2022, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Bothell PD officers responded to a vehicle theft in the City of Bothell. The Bothell officer attempted a traffic stop and the suspect vehicle accelerated away from them. Bothell initiated a brief pursuit which led into Kenmore and LFP.





LFPPD Sgt. Adams assisted by deploying stop sticks and successfully spiked three of the four tires of the suspect vehicle. Ofc. Walker followed the vehicle while its tires deflated. Multiple Bothell officers immediately joined Ofc. Walker following the suspect vehicle.

Around the intersection of NE 145th St / SR522, the vehicle tires were completely deflated, traveling at speeds between 5 and 20 MPH. The vehicle then stopped, and officers exited their vehicles to initiate a high risk stop.

As Ofc. Walker and a Bothell officer stood to the rear of the suspect vehicle, the female driver looked in her rearview mirror at the officers, shifted into reverse, and accelerated hard in reverse, directly at the individual officers. It was very clear to the sergeant; she was intentionally trying to run over the officers with the vehicle. He watched as the officers scrambled to get out of the way. Also, while trying to harm the officers, the suspect driver rammed a patrol vehicle.

The suspect driver then drove away. Officers followed the suspect vehicle winding its way north into Shoreline, then back south into Seattle. Speeds ranged from 0 to 20 MPH due to the deflated tires. The suspect vehicle rammed a Bothell PD vehicle at one point in Shoreline. The suspect vehicle also tried to hit our LFP PD patrol vehicle at one point but was unsuccessful.

The pursuit concluded in Seattle, where the female driver pulled down a dead-end cul-de-sac and into a driveway. The driver exited the vehicle on foot and ran to the backyard of a house, leaving the vehicle in gear. The vehicle rolled into the garage door of the house, causing minor damage.

Officers initiated a brief foot pursuit of the driver into the backyard of the residence, where she was placed into custody. No force was used. The driver was identified and determined to be a convicted felon. The suspect vehicle was also a reported stolen vehicle, and inside of the vehicle were two loaded and reported stolen firearms. Bothell PD is the primary reporting agency on this incident and took custody of the female suspect and vehicle.





Officers responded to a welfare check after receiving a call stating there was a shooting and likely homicide that just occurred at a residence in LFP. Upon contacting the residence, it was determined the caller wanted his family to pick him up and they were not answering their phones. The caller admitted to lying about the shooting/homicide so the police would wake his family.





Officers responded to an early morning collision with one vehicle versus a fire hydrant. The water from the hydrant flooded a large area prior to being shut down. The driver was arrested and processed for DUI.





Officers assisted Kenmore PD by locating a Domestic Violence suspect who fled after threatening a family member with a knife. The suspect was located in the Albertsons parking lot. The suspect fought with officers when they took him into custody. A knife was discovered in the suspect’s waistband after the arrest. The suspect later attempted to flee on foot from Kenmore officers while he was being evaluated by aid personnel.



