Seattle Labor Chorus fundraising concert May 7, 2022







In the glorious, centuries-old tradition of labor movement music, the Seattle Labor Chorus offers an evening concert with inspirational stories of workers struggling for power to bring about social, economic, racial, and environmental justice.





Register to join this live-streamed event and make a financial contribution to keep the Labor Chorus on the move! If public health conditions allow, we will have room for a small live audience. Seating will be limited.









During the registration process you can specify if you want to attend in-person. All people who would like to attend in person will need to wear a mask and have proof of vaccination. We will notify you by phone or email on May 1, 2022 if in-person is possible! Again, registration can be found here,



We welcome everyone, no matter the amount donated. Contribute whatever you can. If you can give more than $20, that would be a great help to keep the Labor Chorus strong. Once you have registered, you will receive a Zoom link to join the concert.

The Labor Chorus is a non-profit, membership organization. All singers pay dues and contribute in other ways as well. Annual donations from unions and other labor organizations also enable us to support workers' struggles at picket lines and rallies. We have a goal of $17k this year and we are already at $5,000!




