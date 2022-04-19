Student art show online this year

Tuesday, April 19, 2022


Atticus C - Grade 12  - Shorewood High School


Olina C - Grade 1 - Cascade Community School


Cartoon Selfie - Ella J - Grade 7 - Kellogg MS


Coil pot - Shineun M - Grade 8 - Einstein Middle School


Self portrait - Cat H - Grade 10 - Shorecrest High School

 
Once again this year, rather than have an in-person student art show, Shoreline Public Schools art teachers have compiled all the selected student work into a video slideshow. 

It includes work from students at Cascade K-8 School, Einstein Middle School, Kellogg Middle School, Shorecrest High School, and Shorewood High School, whose art teachers collaborated on this project. 

The lead is Ms. Laura King, art teacher at Shorecrest.

Here’s the link to the entire show on vimeo: https://vimeo.com/699164966



Posted by DKH at 5:05 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  