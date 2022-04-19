Student art show online this year
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Atticus C - Grade 12 - Shorewood High School
Olina C - Grade 1 - Cascade Community School
Cartoon Selfie - Ella J - Grade 7 - Kellogg MS
Coil pot - Shineun M - Grade 8 - Einstein Middle School
Self portrait - Cat H - Grade 10 - Shorecrest High School
Once again this year, rather than have an in-person student art show, Shoreline Public Schools art teachers have compiled all the selected student work into a video slideshow.
It includes work from students at Cascade K-8 School, Einstein Middle School, Kellogg Middle School, Shorecrest High School, and Shorewood High School, whose art teachers collaborated on this project.
The lead is Ms. Laura King, art teacher at Shorecrest.
Here’s the link to the entire show on vimeo: https://vimeo.com/699164966
