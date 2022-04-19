City of Shoreline wants feedback on their transportation plans

Give the City feedback about their travel plans

Photo by Wayne Pridemore The Transportation Master Plan (TMP) team is kicking off Outreach Series 3 with three short informational videos and a survey.





Many of you have participated in earlier surveys about your travel habits and needs.





The City would now like your feedback on draft plans created for various travel modes (auto, transit, shared-use mobility, pedestrian, and bicycle) and the criteria for identifying and prioritizing future transportation projects.



The survey will be available from Tuesday, April 19 through Sunday, May 8, 2022.



Please access the informational videos and survey on the project webpage at



What will the TMP update do and why should you participate?



The TMP update will:

Establish goals, policies, and prioritized projects for transportation improvements for the next 20 years.

Develop transportation networks for all users (people walking, cycling, riding transit, driving, etc.).

Make decisions now that will affect our community for years to come.












