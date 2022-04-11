Shoreline wellness practice celebrates first year

Monday, April 11, 2022

Dr. Margaret Towolawi, family physician and lifestyle medicine physician, celebrates one year of operating Nurture Well Center this spring. 

Nurture Well Center is a concierge style medical practice located in Shoreline. Nurture Well Center focuses on providing holistic care to members and firmly believes that prevention is better than cure. 

Appointments are one hour on average and center on patient education as well as nutrition. Services also include wellness webinars, a monthly patient educational newsletter, as well as discounted acupuncture and massage in the office. To learn more visit: www.nurturewellcenter.com



