Shorewood Girls Tennis remains unbeaten

Monday, April 11, 2022

Singles player Sophia Serwold
The Shorewood Girls tennis team hosted their in-district rivals, the Shorecrest Scots, on Tuesday March 5, 2022 ,and swept all singles and doubles, to win 7-0. 

The singles players were led with consistent all court game by number 4 singles Sophia Serwold. Also winning were Emily Lin, Lindsay Rand and Rylie Gettmann.

Shorewood won all three doubles matches over the Scots. Number 1 doubles Emma Nelson and Emma Okamura led the way with strong serving, precise volleying and great team work on the court. 

Carryn Petersen and Mari Brittle, Amelia Uran and Reese Johnson won in straight sets to complete the victory for Shorewood.

Shorewood v Kamiak
On Thursday, the Shorewood team faced an annual top three team from Wesco 4A league, at Kamiak High School. The team was up to the challenge and elevated their game to win convincingly 7-0. 

Emily Lin encountered a very consistent number 1 and won in two very hard-fought sets. The match included long rallies and aggressive baseline play from both players. Rand, Gettmann and Serwold all won to sweep in singles. 

Rand overcame a first set loss to win the next two sets in long points that sometimes lasted over thirty strokes per point!

Shorewood's doubles also stepped up to the challenge with extremely consistent groundstrokes and aggressive volleying at net. Carryn Petersen and Ava Lamb led the way at number 2 to win in straight sets. Also winning were Okamura and Nelson at number 1 and Uran and Johnson at number 3.

The wins improved Shorewood's record to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in Wesco South.

They will host Lake Stevens on Tuesday the 12th with matches starting at 3:30pm.

Amelia Uran serving and Reese Johnson at net

Shorewood 7, Kamiak 0
At Kamiak H.S.

Singles—Emily Lin (SW) def. Chloe Lee 6-3, 6-4; Lindsay Rand (SW) def. Chaitna Deshmukh 5-7, 6-4, 10-8; Rylie Gettman (SW) def. Makana McDonough 6-1, 6-1; Sophia Serwold (SW) def. Diya Patel 6-4, 6-1. 

Doubles—Emma Okamura-Emma Nelson (SW) def. Yuri Yang-Tori Lunbeck 6-3, 6-1; Carryn Petersen-Ava Lamb (SW) def. Margaret Moon-Rohini Arangam 6-2, 6-4; Amelia Uran-Reese Johnson (SW) def. Ester Yun-Zoha Fatima 6-4, 6-2.

Emma Okamura serving and Emma Nelson at net.

Shorewood 7, Shorecrest 0
At Shorewood H.S.

Singles—Emily Lin (SW) def. Flora Cummings 6-1, 6-0; Lindsay Rand (SW) def. Cami Sikora 6-4, 6-1; Rylie Gettman (SW) def. Megan McMullen 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Serwold (SW) def. (not reported) 6-1, 6-2. 

Doubles—Emma Okamura-Emma Nelson (SW) def. Lily Haessler-Delaney Davis 6-1, 6-3; Carryn Peterson-Mari Brittle (SW) def. Dacotah Poole-Ellie Coleman 6-1, 6-3; Amelia Uran-Reese Johnson (SW) def. Sofia Francescotti-Yamin Demrow 6-2, 6-1.

--Coach Arnie Moreno



