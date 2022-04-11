Register now for Advanced Coding with Java and C# and Game Design Camps for teens
REGISTER NOW! Advanced Coding with Java and C# and Game Design Camps for teens!
Teaching material has been developed or customized to cover specific language syntax and best design and programming techniques.
- Intro to Programming with C#
- 6/20 – 6/24 | 9–3 pm | Ages 11–15| 1300 Bldg, SCC
- Making Video Games with Java Script
- 8/8 – 8/12 | 9–3 pm | Ages 11–15| 1300 Bldg, SCC |
- Java for AP CS 1 & Programming Competitions
- 8/15 – 8/19 | 9–3 pm | Ages 13–17| 1300 Bldg, SCC
- Java for AP CS 2 & Programming Competitions
- 8/22 – 8/26 | 9–3 pm | Ages 13–17| 1300 Bldg, SCC
