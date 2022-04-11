Sidewalk construction to begin on 5th NE to 185th Light Rail Station

Monday, April 11, 2022

The City of Shoreline will soon be constructing new sidewalks for 5th Avenue NE, from NE 175th Street to near NE 182nd Court. 


The sidewalks will be built on both sides of the street and will connect to other new sidewalks that are under construction on 5th Avenue NE, north of 182nd Court, as part of Sound Transit’s 185th Street Link Light Rail Station.

This project is part of the 2018 voter-approved effort to build and repair sidewalks throughout Shoreline.

Project improvements include:
  • Pedestrian facilities with curbs and gutters
  • Curb ramps
  • Drainage improvements
  • Bicycle facilities
  • A new mid-block crossing from the west side of 5th Avenue NE, north of NE 182nd Court
The bicycle facilities will be added utilizing Sound Transit Access Funds. Constructing the bicycle facilities and sidewalk at the same time will be a cost savings and, along with Sound Transit improvements north of NE 182nd Court, will complete pedestrian/bicycle facilities from NE 175th Street to the Shoreline North/185th light rail station. 

These improvements will serve as one of the on-street segments of the Trail Along the Rail.


