Monday, April 11, 2022

Mental health is a critical component of public health, and one of the most common health conditions in the US. 

Strategies like being active, getting sleep, eating a well-balanced diet, practicing gratitude, participating in activities you enjoy, developing coping skills, meditating, and connecting with others can improve mental health. 

Check out amindfulstate.org for resources and support.

--Washington State Dept of Health



