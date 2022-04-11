Mental health is a critical component of public health
Monday, April 11, 2022
Mental health is a critical component of public health, and one of the most common health conditions in the US.
Strategies like being active, getting sleep, eating a well-balanced diet, practicing gratitude, participating in activities you enjoy, developing coping skills, meditating, and connecting with others can improve mental health.
Check out amindfulstate.org for resources and support.
--Washington State Dept of Health
0 comments:
Post a Comment