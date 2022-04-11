I-5, SR 104 ramps and lanes to close overnight for light rail work this week
Monday, April 11, 2022
|Design for Mountlake Terrace Station
now under construction
There will be several overnight lane and ramp closures on SR 104 and I-5 this week as Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension.
Plan ahead for the following closures:
- The two left lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and 228th Street Southwest will close nightly from 8pm to 9am from Sunday, April 10 through the morning of Wednesday, April 13. One of the lanes will reopen by 5am each morning.
- The two left lanes of northbound I-5 between SR 104 and 228th Street Southwest will close nightly from 8pm to 9am from Sunday, April 10 through the morning of Wednesday, April 13. One of the lanes will reopen by 5am each morning.
- The two right lanes of northbound I-5 between SR 104 and 228th Street Southwest will close nightly from 10pm to 4:30am from Wednesday, April 13 through the morning of Friday, April 15.
- The westbound and eastbound SR 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8pm to 4:30am from Wednesday, April 13 through the morning of Friday, April 15 to remove falsework around the light rail bridges.
