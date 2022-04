Photo by Lee Lageschulte





They don't look like they are full of snow and hail but it does depend what time of day you take the photo.





It was hard to see but there were intermittent snow and rainfalls today. Noticeable snow in Lynnwood.





We tend to be in the sweet spot, with the more dramatic weather north and sound of us - but beware the convergent zone events!





--Diane Hettrick (not the weather reporter)