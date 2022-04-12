Ridgecrest Neighborhood to hear about beaver habitat Tuesday

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Elyssa Kerr of BeaversNW.org
Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association Board meeting Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 7-8:30pm via Zoom
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84501873407

"Meet a Neighbor" presentation by Elyssa Kerr, a Ridgecrest resident and Executive Director of Beavers Northwest. https://beaversnw.org

Elyssa has been working in the Pacific Northwest as a restoration practitioner and environmental educator since 2014. 

She is passionate about exploring and maintaining the amazing habitats that beavers create and enjoys sharing the benefits of these ecosystems with people of all ages through interactive and experiential programming.

Ridgecrest Facebook page here



Posted by DKH at 1:50 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  