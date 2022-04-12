Ridgecrest Neighborhood to hear about beaver habitat Tuesday
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84501873407
Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association Board meeting Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 7-8:30pm via Zoom
|Elyssa Kerr of BeaversNW.org
"Meet a Neighbor" presentation by Elyssa Kerr, a Ridgecrest resident and Executive Director of Beavers Northwest. https://beaversnw.org
Elyssa has been working in the Pacific Northwest as a restoration practitioner and environmental educator since 2014.
She is passionate about exploring and maintaining the amazing habitats that beavers create and enjoys sharing the benefits of these ecosystems with people of all ages through interactive and experiential programming.
Ridgecrest Facebook page here
Ridgecrest Facebook page here
0 comments:
Post a Comment