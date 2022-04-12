Log Boom Park Project update
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
The Log Boom Waterfront Access and Viewing Project is one of the five voter-approved Walkways and Waterways bond measure projects.
Log Boom Park in Kenmore is undergoing a major renovation. Construction began on August 3, 2021 but was interrupted by the concrete delivery drivers' strike.
However, all flatwork concrete has been completed at Log Boom Park.
All that remains is the two boat ramp walls scheduled to be placed on Tuesday this week.
For information on this project visit http://kenmorewa.gov/wwlb
|Log Boom Park photos courtesy City of Kenmore
Road Construction Northwest works to finish the project with two additional small concrete pours this week east of the boat rental building and boat access ramp to the water.
RCNW plans to begin painting the boat rental building in the coming weeks. Wetland buffer protection fencing will be installed. The irrigation controller added and system tested. Incremental progress to complete the project hopefully by May. An updated schedule will follow completion of concrete work.
While the contractor has gone to lengths to keep the project schedule moving, including pouring concrete at late hours in the day when delivery was available and procuring concrete from Snohomish County, the strike impacted work on the main ADA pathway to the boat rental building, and the picnic shelter.
