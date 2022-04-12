Log Boom Park Project update

Photo courtesy City of Kenmore





The Log Boom Waterfront Access and Viewing Project is one of the five voter-approved Walkways and Waterways bond measure projects.

Log Boom Park in Kenmore is undergoing a major renovation. Construction began on August 3, 2021 but was interrupted by the concrete delivery drivers' strike.





However, all flatwork concrete has been completed at Log Boom Park.





All that remains is the two boat ramp walls scheduled to be placed on Tuesday this week.





For information on this project visit http://kenmorewa.gov/wwlb



