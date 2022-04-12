Shorecrest girls varsity tennis vs Archbishop Murphy 4-11-2022
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Shorecrest 6 - Archbishop Murphy 1
4/11/2022At Kellogg MS
Coach Rob Mann
Singles
Singles
- Bella Billarreal (A) def. Flora Cummings 2-6, 4-6;
- Cami Sikora (S) def. Meiweya Amazona 6-2, 6-2;
- Megan McMullen (S) def. Hannah Humphrey 6-7(5),4-0, Default;
- Lily Haessler (S) def. Natalie Grannum 6-4, 4-6, 6-2;
Doubles
- Laila Rabaa-Delaney Davis (S) def. Grace Longoria-Shan Camarillo 6-3, 5-7,6-4;
- Ellie Coleman-Sofia Francescutti (S) def. Kira Schwetz-Grace Bolton 6-4, 6-0;
- Yamin Dembrow-Zoe Greenzweig (S) def. Tanya Reyes-Pamela Medina 6-1,6-1
0 comments:
Post a Comment