Shorecrest girls varsity tennis vs Archbishop Murphy 4-11-2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Girls varsity tennis
Shorecrest 6 - Archbishop Murphy 1
4/11/2022
At Kellogg MS
Coach Rob Mann

Singles
  1. Bella Billarreal (A) def. Flora Cummings 2-6, 4-6; 
  2. Cami Sikora (S) def. Meiweya Amazona 6-2, 6-2; 
  3. Megan McMullen (S) def. Hannah Humphrey 6-7(5),4-0, Default; 
  4. Lily Haessler (S) def. Natalie Grannum 6-4, 4-6, 6-2;

Doubles
  1. Laila Rabaa-Delaney Davis (S) def. Grace Longoria-Shan Camarillo 6-3, 5-7,6-4; 
  2. Ellie Coleman-Sofia Francescutti (S) def. Kira Schwetz-Grace Bolton 6-4, 6-0; 
  3. Yamin Dembrow-Zoe Greenzweig (S) def. Tanya Reyes-Pamela Medina 6-1,6-1


