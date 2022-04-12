Seats still available at the Annual (in-person) Dinner Gala and Auction for the Center for Human Services

Center for Human Services, local Behavioral Health and Family Support non-profit organization, is excited to convene in person for their Annual Dinner Gala and Auction - Saturday April 23, 2022 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.





Seats are still available for a night of networking, fundraising, and celebrating our community!





The pandemic has had a significant impact on our community, and CHS has continued to strive and thrive in providing mental health counseling, substance use disorder treatment and a variety of family support services for families to strengthen their protective factors and build resilience.





You are invited to help us sustain and build our capacity to continue to impact families in our neighborhood and across the North King County and South Snohomish County region.









Some highlights of the event to look forward to....

Silent Auction items, including a variety of theme baskets: Books, Pets, Hiking and Camping, Emergency Preparedness, Self-Care, Travel, Star Wars, Cooking etc.

A Dessert Dash to indulge in a variety of tasty desserts.

Raffle Prizes and Wine Grab!

Bid for a 7-night stay in Bali Amazing LIVE Auction items including a 7 nights stay in Bali.

The extra benefit is that there is a three-year expiration so there is time to plan the perfect getaway!

Seahawks Weekend - includes a hotel stay, 2 tickets to a 2022 season game, and a framed print of the Seahawks winning Super Bowl XLVIII

This event is planned and hosted by our Board of Directors and relies heavily on the help of volunteers. Reserve your seat today at https://www.chs-nw.org/auction-registration-2022/ Tickets are $150/each.





We are seeking volunteers to support the event on April 23rd, in the morning for set up and in the evening for the festivities.





Interested? Contact Mirsada Kulovac at mkulovac@chs-nw.org or 206-631-8837. Community service hours available.







