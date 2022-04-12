Kindergarten enrollment still open for Fall 2022

Marcus Spiske on unsplash
Do you have a child who will be five years old by August 31? 

Do you have new neighbors with kindergarten-aged children? 

Or have you seen families in your neighborhood or around Shoreline and Lake Forest Park with young children? 

You can help spread the word that it's not too late to enroll if they haven't already!

Proof of residency in the district, immunization record, and proof of age are required to register.

Find details and enroll here.



