Following census, School Board to redistrict Director areas





There are five Board of Directors’ districts in the Shoreline School District, one for each board seat.





Candidates for the Shoreline School Board must run for the seat of the director district in which they live. Having five director districts ensures there is geographic diversity represented on the Board, even though each Board seat is elected by all district voters.





This means that although candidates are limited to running only for the seat of the director district in which they live, each of the five directors represents the entire district.

Every 10 years, following the U.S. Census, the Shoreline School District is required to redraw its Board of Directors' districts to ensure equitable geographic representation. A presentation about this process will be made at the Tuesday, April 12, 2022 School Board Study Session




