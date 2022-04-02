Shoreline Walks: Hillwood Art Walk Saturday

Hillwood Art Discovery Walk

Walk is approximately 3.2 miles / 2 hours

Walk Rating: Moderate

Meet at: Hillwood Park, 19001 3rd Ave NW, Shoreline

Walk Leader: Dan

Walk through the Hillwood neighborhood of Shoreline. Enjoy a good morning walk and view the artwork created by the students of Shoreline School District in several locations.SHORELINE WALKSExplore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.