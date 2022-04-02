Shoreline Walks: Hillwood Art Walk Saturday

Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022, 10:00am
Hillwood Art Discovery Walk

Walk through the Hillwood neighborhood of Shoreline. Enjoy a good morning walk and view the artwork created by the students of Shoreline School District in several locations.

SHORELINE WALKS
Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.

For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks


Posted by DKH at 12:12 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  