Flags at half-staff Monday for Everett Police Officer Dan Rocha

Officer Rocha died in the line of duty on Friday, March 25, 2022.Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Monday, April 4, 2022.A memorial service will take place on April 4th, at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett at 1:00pm.Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.