Third Place Books to donate sales on Saturday April 2nd to Transgender Law Center
Saturday, April 2, 2022
In addition to this fundraiser, Third Place Books will donate a wish list of books to the Seattle Children's Gender Clinic.
The Transgender Law Center (TLC) changes law, policy, and attitudes so that all people can live safely, authentically, and free from discrimination regardless of their gender identity or expression. TLC is the largest national trans-led organization advocating for a world in which all people are free to define themselves and their futures.
After having conversations with customers and community members about the alarming number of proposed bills that would limit the rights of transgender and nonbinary youths, a group of Third Place Books booksellers came together to plan a company-wide fundraiser.
The store is located on the upper level of Town Center, intersection of Ballinger and Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park. Shop in person, call in your order to 206-366-3333, or buy through the website https://www.thirdplacebooks.com
“As booksellers, curating displays and social media posts featuring LGBTQ+ authors are a start to raising awareness, but providing substantial support for the people affected by these attacks is also incredibly important,” says Sarah Canon, E-Commerce and Fulfillment Manager at Third Place Books.
