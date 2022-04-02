Third Place Books to donate sales on Saturday April 2nd to Transgender Law Center

Saturday, April 2, 2022

In light of the unprecedented wave of state legislation targeting LGTBQ+ Americans across the United States, Third Place Books will donate 20% of all sales on Saturday, April 2, 2022 to the Transgender Law Center.

In addition to this fundraiser, Third Place Books will donate a wish list of books to the Seattle Children's Gender Clinic.

The Transgender Law Center (TLC) changes law, policy, and attitudes so that all people can live safely, authentically, and free from discrimination regardless of their gender identity or expression. TLC is the largest national trans-led organization advocating for a world in which all people are free to define themselves and their futures.

After having conversations with customers and community members about the alarming number of proposed bills that would limit the rights of transgender and nonbinary youths, a group of Third Place Books booksellers came together to plan a company-wide fundraiser.

“As booksellers, curating displays and social media posts featuring LGBTQ+ authors are a start to raising awareness, but providing substantial support for the people affected by these attacks is also incredibly important,” says Sarah Canon, E-Commerce and Fulfillment Manager at Third Place Books.

The store is located on the upper level of Town Center, intersection of Ballinger and Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park. Shop in person, call in your order to 206-366-3333, or buy through the website https://www.thirdplacebooks.com



Posted by DKH at 12:27 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  