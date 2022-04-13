Meditative Minds Group meets virtually on Friday morning

Meditative Minds Group
Friday, April 15, 2022 from 10-11am
Presented by Peer Kent

Experience reflective thinking, mindfulness, philosophy, and general meditative purposes to expand your inner peace. The benefits of meditation include reduced depression and anxiety, significantly reduced stress, improved physical health, better sleep and boosted mental well-being.

No prior experience with meditation necessary.

Information about other group meetings here

Join the Zoom Meeting at

https://zoom.us/j/96075220445?pwd=ZUJYaDJoME0vcWtxV25lcGRBem1SZz09.

Meeting ID: 960 7522 0445
Passcode: Meditate

One tap mobile
+12532158782,,96075220445# US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

Meeting ID: 960 7522 0445

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/ab1UMDYLL


