KCLS and Third Place Books present Jason Mott
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Author Voices with Jason Mott
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/62314194e2696b2f009b0a7e
Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 7:30-8:30pm
Join a virtual discussion with Jason Mott, author of Hell of a Book, winner of the 2021 National Book Award for fiction. Moderated by Sean Goode, Executive Director of Choose 180.
Available for purchase from Third Place Books
Sponsored by the King County Library System Foundation and part of the Author Voices series.
Please register at https://www.crowdcast.io/e/author-voices-jason-mott/register
New York Times and USA Today Bestselling author Jason Mott lives in southeastern North Carolina. He has a BFA in Fiction and an MFA in Poetry, both from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. His poetry and fiction have appeared in various literary journals. He was nominated for a 2009 Pushcart Prize award and Entertainment Weekly listed him as one of their 10 “New Hollywood: Next Wave” people to watch.
He is the author of two poetry collections: We Call This Thing Between Us Love and “…hide behind me…” He is the author of three novels: The Returned, The Wonder of All Things, and The Crossing.
The Returned, Jason’s debut novel, was adapted by Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B, in association with Brillstein Entertainment and ABC. It aired on the ABC network under the title “Resurrection.”
Jason’s fourth novel, Hell Of A Book, was released in the summer of 2021, and received the 2021 National Book Award for fiction. It’s a story that goes to the heart of racism, police violence, and the hidden costs exacted upon Black Americans, and America as a whole.
Sean Goode is a nonprofit leader who is driven by his mantra, “possibilities over problems," which was born out of his lived experience growing up in overwhelmingly challenging circumstances. Through his stewardship of the nationally recognized nonprofit, CHOOSE 180, he has worked to decriminalize youthful behavior and transform the systems that have historically harmed marginalized communities.
Available for purchase from Third Place Books
Sponsored by the King County Library System Foundation and part of the Author Voices series.
Please register at https://www.crowdcast.io/e/author-voices-jason-mott/register
New York Times and USA Today Bestselling author Jason Mott lives in southeastern North Carolina. He has a BFA in Fiction and an MFA in Poetry, both from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. His poetry and fiction have appeared in various literary journals. He was nominated for a 2009 Pushcart Prize award and Entertainment Weekly listed him as one of their 10 “New Hollywood: Next Wave” people to watch.
He is the author of two poetry collections: We Call This Thing Between Us Love and “…hide behind me…” He is the author of three novels: The Returned, The Wonder of All Things, and The Crossing.
The Returned, Jason’s debut novel, was adapted by Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B, in association with Brillstein Entertainment and ABC. It aired on the ABC network under the title “Resurrection.”
Jason’s fourth novel, Hell Of A Book, was released in the summer of 2021, and received the 2021 National Book Award for fiction. It’s a story that goes to the heart of racism, police violence, and the hidden costs exacted upon Black Americans, and America as a whole.
Sean Goode is a nonprofit leader who is driven by his mantra, “possibilities over problems," which was born out of his lived experience growing up in overwhelmingly challenging circumstances. Through his stewardship of the nationally recognized nonprofit, CHOOSE 180, he has worked to decriminalize youthful behavior and transform the systems that have historically harmed marginalized communities.
0 comments:
Post a Comment