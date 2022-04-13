Jobs: WSDOT Local Programs Construction Specialist (TE4)

The primary undertaking of this position will be to manage and coordinate the construction oversight activities of the federal and state grant programs for nearly 150 local agencies within WSDOT’s NWR. Local agencies include but are not limited to city, county, transit organizations, port districts, and tribal nations. This position will coordinate, review, and conduct inspections during and upon completion of construction of transportation improvements to ensure local agencies meet all technical, design, legal, and procedural requirements.