Jobs: WSDOT Local Programs Construction Specialist (TE4)
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$78,334 - $105,323 Annually
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an experienced construction engineer to serve as our next Local Programs Construction Specialist working out of our Northwest Region (NWR) Headquarters in Shoreline.
The primary undertaking of this position will be to manage and coordinate the construction oversight activities of the federal and state grant programs for nearly 150 local agencies within WSDOT’s NWR. Local agencies include but are not limited to city, county, transit organizations, port districts, and tribal nations. This position will coordinate, review, and conduct inspections during and upon completion of construction of transportation improvements to ensure local agencies meet all technical, design, legal, and procedural requirements.
Job description and application
