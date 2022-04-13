Jobs: WSDOT Project Manager (TE3)

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

WSDOT
Project Manager (TE3)
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$70,938 - $95,432 Annually

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an experienced engineer to serve as Project Manager to direct activities that are necessary for the development of transportation safety, preservation, and improvement projects for WSDOT’s Northwest Region (NWR). 

As the Project Manager, the primary undertaking of this position is to deliver the assigned Design-Build and Design-Bid-Build projects within scope, schedule, and budget while developing the direct reports to become future leaders of WSDOT. The successful candidate appointed to the Project Manager position will have a high impact to WSDOT’s mission to provide and support safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve livable communities and economic vitality for people and businesses.

Job description and application



Posted by DKH at 4:03 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  