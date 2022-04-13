Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help - Engineering Support (Surface Water Technical Assistant)
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
SALARY: $20.39 - $23.89 Hourly
CLOSING DATE: 5/12/2022
GENERAL SUMMARY
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
Authorized Hours: up to 29 per week
First review of applications: May 2nd
Scope of Work
This position supports the Surface Water Utility by performing field work and other customer coordination for the Soak It Up Rain Garden and Native Landscaping Rebate program, conducting surface water education and outreach activities, participating in stormwater pollution source control programs, assisting with water quality sampling and inspections of storm drainage facilities, and asset management support for Shoreline's stormwater system. Additional responsibilities include performing a variety of office and field support tasks for the Surface Water Utility.
Job description and application
