Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help - Engineering Support (Surface Water Technical Assistant)

GENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.Authorized Hours: up to 29 per weekFirst review of applications: May 2ndScope of WorkThis position supports the Surface Water Utility by performing field work and other customer coordination for the Soak It Up Rain Garden and Native Landscaping Rebate program, conducting surface water education and outreach activities, participating in stormwater pollution source control programs, assisting with water quality sampling and inspections of storm drainage facilities, and asset management support for Shoreline's stormwater system. Additional responsibilities include performing a variety of office and field support tasks for the Surface Water Utility.