Volunteer opportunity: Pick up groceries for Shoreline Hopelink

Shoreline Trader Joe's

Photo by Wayne Pridemore

Make a huge difference in your community today by volunteering one hour a week!





Hopelink Shoreline Market is in search of a volunteer to help pick up food donations from the Shoreline Trader Joe’s.





On Tuesday mornings, you’ll drive your vehicle to the Shoreline Trader Joe's, pick up food donations, and drive the donation back to Shoreline Hopelink.











This opportunity is not available to complete School or Court-Ordered Community Service. Sign up here: https://hopelink.volunteerhub.com/event/5902b2ec-8bbc-4ec2-9c0a-f8f1264d662c Volunteers must be at least 18, have a valid license and proof of insurance and be able to lift at least 25 pounds.











