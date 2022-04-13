The Book of Nature Connection: Sensory Activities for All Ages - online workshop Saturday morning





The Book of Nature Connection: Sensory Activities for All Ages





Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 11am-12pm

In this fast paced, technological world, we find ourselves using only two of our senses; sight and hearing as we hunch over our devices. In this workshop, be introduced to activities that help you practice using your sight, hearing, feeling, smell and taste in new and refreshing ways.









Please register here. You will be sent the Zoom link.



To purchase the book,



Jacob Rodenburg, nature sommelier, is an award-winning educator, executive director of Camp Kawartha, a summer camp and outdoor education center, and instructor in environmental education at Trent University. He has taught more than 100,000 students and is co-author of “The Big Book of Nature Activities.”





From following scent trails, to creating micro-trails, from drawing sound to creating beautiful nature sculptures, learn how to activate all your senses and feel more deeply connected to the natural world.To purchase the book, https://newsociety.com/books/b/the-book-of-nature-connection Jacob Rodenburg, nature sommelier, is an award-winning educator, executive director of Camp Kawartha, a summer camp and outdoor education center, and instructor in environmental education at Trent University. He has taught more than 100,000 students and is co-author of “The Big Book of Nature Activities.”



