Community rallies to help Ballinger business owner

Friday, April 15, 2022

Sarah Kim, owner Teriyaki Plus on Ballinger Way
By Lesley Williams

Many of you know Sarah at Teriyaki Plus on Ballinger Way. 

She’s been struggling to keep her restaurant open, take care of her health, and support her mother in Korea ever since her husband died unexpectedly a few years ago. 

She is one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet (and makes incredible teriyaki) but she’s had a couple big business equipment expenses that have to be handled immediately to keep her license. 

We are trying to raise enough money to get her exhaust vents and hood cleaned (has to be by a professional to pass inspection) and she needs a new refrigerator. 

We are hoping the local community can come together to help her.
--------------

The community did respond. A GoFundMe page set up for Sarah exceeded its goal in three days. The fund is still open at this link. 

Teriyaki Plus is at 19939 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline WA 98155. Phone: 206-361-9811



Posted by DKH at 11:45 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  