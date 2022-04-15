Community rallies to help Ballinger business owner

Sarah Kim, owner Teriyaki Plus on Ballinger Way

By Lesley Williams





Many of you know Sarah at Teriyaki Plus on Ballinger Way.





She’s been struggling to keep her restaurant open, take care of her health, and support her mother in Korea ever since her husband died unexpectedly a few years ago.





She is one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet (and makes incredible teriyaki) but she’s had a couple big business equipment expenses that have to be handled immediately to keep her license.





We are trying to raise enough money to get her exhaust vents and hood cleaned (has to be by a professional to pass inspection) and she needs a new refrigerator.





We are hoping the local community can come together to help her.

--------------









Teriyaki Plus is at 19939 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline WA 98155. Phone: 206-361-9811











