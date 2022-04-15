Jobs: City of Shoreline Engineer II – Wastewater

City of Shoreline

Engineer II – WastewaterSALARY: $96,063.00 - $121,745.00 AnnuallyCLOSING DATE: 5/09/2022GENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.First review of applications on April 27th.The City of Shoreline’s Wastewater Utility manages a wastewater collection and conveyance system, with treatment services provided by others. The Utility serves a population of approximately 58,000 and owns 190 miles of sewer main, 4,800 manholes, and 16 sewage lift stations. We are a progressive utility with a continuous improvement philosophy and are looking for a like minded person to join our team. These are the values we hold to achieve our common goal of providing high quality services:Teamwork - We embrace a team approach to our work through trust, open communication, collaboration, and mutual support.Respect - We treat everyone in a civil manner with patience and open mindedness to understand all perspectives.Innovation - We encourage exploring new approaches that are creative and adaptable.Equity - We honor diversity and fairly represent all members of the communityThe Wastewater Engineer II position is the Utility’s expert resource for engineering knowledge related to wastewater system design, standards, operations and maintenance, and related regulations. The position’s primary activities include wastewater system planning, design review feedback for capital and development projects, managing the Utility’s capital program and infrastructure repair and replacement programs, managing hydraulic modeling, assessment of collection system problems, managing an on-call engineering and other professional services contracts, overseeing the City’s wastewater design standards and related regulatory compliance and working with and through management in the support of policy development and implementation.The ideal candidate is a collaborative team player who takes initiative, self-manages, holds ownership of their work, and works equally well with administrative, consultant, engineering, and operations and maintenance staff. We highly encourage creative problem-solving skills and a drive to improve. Training and professional growth opportunities are provided and supported.DEFINITIONTo provide responsible professional engineering and analysis in support of the City’s Wastewater Utility, including preparing and/or reviewing design of projects in support of development and/or capital projects, managing projects, preparing feasibility studies and technical reports, managing consultant contracts, developing and meeting project/program budgets, and establishing and maintaining cooperative relationships with co-workers, departments, outside agencies and citizens.