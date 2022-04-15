Jobs: City of Shoreline Engineer II – Wastewater

Friday, April 15, 2022

City of Shoreline
Engineer II – Wastewater

SALARY: $96,063.00 - $121,745.00 Annually

CLOSING DATE: 5/09/2022

GENERAL SUMMARY

Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.

First review of applications on April 27th.

The City of Shoreline’s Wastewater Utility manages a wastewater collection and conveyance system, with treatment services provided by others. The Utility serves a population of approximately 58,000 and owns 190 miles of sewer main, 4,800 manholes, and 16 sewage lift stations. We are a progressive utility with a continuous improvement philosophy and are looking for a like minded person to join our team. These are the values we hold to achieve our common goal of providing high quality services:

Teamwork - We embrace a team approach to our work through trust, open communication, collaboration, and mutual support.

Respect - We treat everyone in a civil manner with patience and open mindedness to understand all perspectives.

Innovation - We encourage exploring new approaches that are creative and adaptable.

Equity - We honor diversity and fairly represent all members of the community

The Wastewater Engineer II position is the Utility’s expert resource for engineering knowledge related to wastewater system design, standards, operations and maintenance, and related regulations. The position’s primary activities include wastewater system planning, design review feedback for capital and development projects, managing the Utility’s capital program and infrastructure repair and replacement programs, managing hydraulic modeling, assessment of collection system problems, managing an on-call engineering and other professional services contracts, overseeing the City’s wastewater design standards and related regulatory compliance and working with and through management in the support of policy development and implementation.

The ideal candidate is a collaborative team player who takes initiative, self-manages, holds ownership of their work, and works equally well with administrative, consultant, engineering, and operations and maintenance staff. We highly encourage creative problem-solving skills and a drive to improve. Training and professional growth opportunities are provided and supported.

DEFINITION

To provide responsible professional engineering and analysis in support of the City’s Wastewater Utility, including preparing and/or reviewing design of projects in support of development and/or capital projects, managing projects, preparing feasibility studies and technical reports, managing consultant contracts, developing and meeting project/program budgets, and establishing and maintaining cooperative relationships with co-workers, departments, outside agencies and citizens.

Job description and application



Posted by DKH at 11:52 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  