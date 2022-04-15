Shorecrest girls varsity tennis vs Lynnwood 4-15-22

Friday, April 15, 2022

Girls varsity tennis
Friday 4-15-22
Shorecrest 7 - Lynnwood 0
At Lynnwood H.S.
Coach Rob Mann

Singles
  1. Flòra Cummings (S) def. Hannah Douglas 6-1, 6-0; 
  2. Cami Sikora(S) def. Odgerel Altangerel 6-1, 6-0; 
  3. Megan McMullen (S) def. Kokomi Mott 6-0, 6-1; 
  4. Lily Haessler (S) def. Vy Bui 6-1,6-2. 

Doubles
  1. Megan Hicks-Dacotah Poole (S) def. Cassidy Johnson-Sydney Navarro 6-1, 6-3; 
  2. Laila Rabaa-Ellie Coleman (S) def. Semhal Beyene-Kalyani Blackwell 6-1, 6-0 
  3. Zoe Greenzweig-Yamin Dembrow (S) def. Carolina Serna-Badilo-Cecilia Camacho 6-1, 6-1



Posted by DKH at 11:25 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  