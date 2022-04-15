Shorecrest girls varsity tennis vs Lynnwood 4-15-22
Friday, April 15, 2022
Friday 4-15-22Shorecrest 7 - Lynnwood 0
At Lynnwood H.S.
Coach Rob Mann
Singles
- Flòra Cummings (S) def. Hannah Douglas 6-1, 6-0;
- Cami Sikora(S) def. Odgerel Altangerel 6-1, 6-0;
- Megan McMullen (S) def. Kokomi Mott 6-0, 6-1;
- Lily Haessler (S) def. Vy Bui 6-1,6-2.
Doubles
- Megan Hicks-Dacotah Poole (S) def. Cassidy Johnson-Sydney Navarro 6-1, 6-3;
- Laila Rabaa-Ellie Coleman (S) def. Semhal Beyene-Kalyani Blackwell 6-1, 6-0
- Zoe Greenzweig-Yamin Dembrow (S) def. Carolina Serna-Badilo-Cecilia Camacho 6-1, 6-1
