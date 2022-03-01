Paramedic/Firefighter Michael Coolidge retiring after a 31 year career
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
|Paramedic/Firefighter Michael Coolidge
Michael started his career with the Northshore Fire Department as a volunteer in 1990 and was hired full-time in 1991. In 2004, Michael left Northshore as a Lieutenant to follow his dream of becoming a Paramedic.
He was the first firefighter from Shoreline’s (Business Licensing Service) BLS partner agencies to successfully test and attend University of Washington’s Paramedic Training Program.
He graduated from Class #30 in July 2004 to serve as a Paramedic/Firefighter with Shoreline’s Medic One Program.
During his time as a Paramedic, Michael has played a vital role in EMS training and has taught numerous classes throughout North King County.
Mike has also been instrumental as a Senior EMT Instructor (SEI) and has helped certify hundreds of King County EMTs.
Michael’s passion and commitment to emergency medicine and training will be greatly missed.
Thank you for your contribution to the department and King County. Best of luck on your retirement, Paramedic/Firefighter Michael Coolidge!
