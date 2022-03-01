Paramedic/Firefighter Michael Coolidge retiring after a 31 year career

Paramedic/Firefighter Michael Coolidge Shoreline Paramedic/Firefighter Michael Coolidge is retiring after a 31-year career. Shoreline Paramedic/Firefighter Michael Coolidge is retiring after a 31-year career.





Michael started his career with the Northshore Fire Department as a volunteer in 1990 and was hired full-time in 1991. In 2004, Michael left Northshore as a Lieutenant to follow his dream of becoming a Paramedic.





He was the first firefighter from Shoreline’s (Business Licensing Service) BLS partner agencies to successfully test and attend University of Washington’s Paramedic Training Program.





He graduated from Class #30 in July 2004 to serve as a Paramedic/Firefighter with Shoreline’s Medic One Program.





During his time as a Paramedic, Michael has played a vital role in EMS training and has taught numerous classes throughout North King County.





Mike has also been instrumental as a Senior EMT Instructor (SEI) and has helped certify hundreds of King County EMTs.





Michael’s passion and commitment to emergency medicine and training will be greatly missed.



