254 households without power at 11pm Monday







The transformer explosion was so loud that many in the Westminster Triangle were startled by the boom!





36 households without power at 11pm Monday

Another outage, possibly a tree, took out power lines between Sunset School Park and Innis Arden.



--Diane Hettrick







Trees are causing problems in and near Shoreline Monday evening. A tree is blamed for a large power outage in Seattle, directly south of N 145th and The Highlands.