2022 City of Shoreline Public Art and Cultural Services survey
Sunday, February 20, 2022
|Lauren Iida Shoreline panels 2016-2017
Dear Shoreline Arts and Cultural Services Community,
We're grateful to so many of you for involvement in our programs over the years; you have made our City a welcoming place for arts and culture. As we emerge from the long hibernation of the pandemic, we're excited to look ahead.
We need your help to shape the future of arts and culture in Shoreline!
We are creating a new Public Art and Cultural Services Plan that will serve as a guide for the next six years (2023-2028); the data gathered here will help shape the Plan and identify community priorities.
Please take 3-5 minutes to respond to the survey available at the links below. Answers are anonymous and not identified by individuals. Please note, the survey will close by March 10, 2022. Thank You!
English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/J2NKN9X
|The Salmon Hunt at Kayu Kayu Ac Park
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
2022 Encuesta de Servicios Públicos de Arte y Cultura
Estimada comunidad de servicios culturales y artísticos de Shoreline,
Estamos agradecidos con tantos de ustedes por participar en nuestros programas a lo largo de los años; usted ha hecho de nuestra Ciudad un lugar acogedor para las artes y la cultura. A medida que salimos de la larga hibernación de la pandemia, nos emociona mirar hacia el futuro.
La Ciudad de Shoreline está creando un nuevo Plan de Servicios Culturales y de Arte Pública que servirá como guía para los próximos seis años (2023 - 2028). Las respuestas son anónimas y no identificadas por individuos. La duración de la encuesta es de 3 a 5 minutos.
Tenga en cuenta que la encuesta se cerrará el 10 de marzo de 2022. Gracias!
Spanish: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/J2WMMWY
--City of Shoreline Public Art and Cultural Services
