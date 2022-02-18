AG Ferguson: Center for COVID Control blocked from operating testing centers in Washington while case continues

Unprocessed test kits were shoved

Previous article here. OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson today announced that his office obtained a preliminary injunction in a case against Illinois-based testing company Center for COVID Control.





Under the order, the court blocked the company from providing COVID-19 testing services or collect consumer health information in Washington while the case is litigated.

In addition, as part of the court order, the company agreed to never again operate in Washington.









The case will now enter the discovery phase, and will continue on the merits of the legal claims.



“Calling this conduct a ‘scam’ is an understatement,” Ferguson said. “It was unethical, illegal, and jeopardized the health of thousands of Washingtonians. Our investigation put a stop to Center for COVID Control’s Washington operations.”

More information here The company shut down its Washington-based testing centers on or about January 13, 2022 and has not reopened them since.











