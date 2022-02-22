Measles case in Snohomish county infant who was at SeaTac and Seattle Children's Hospital

Local public health officials have confirmed a measles infection in an infant residing in Snohomish County.





The person is believed to have been infected with measles during travel in South Asia prior to arriving in the state.









Others may have been exposed in the following locations:



Sea-Tac Airport during these times:

February 19: 11:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Seattle Children's Hospital, Emergency Room Lobby, 4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, during these times:



February 20: 12:34 a.m. – 2:49 a.m.

Most people in our area have immunity to the measles through vaccination, so the risk to the general public is low. However, anyone who was in the above locations around the same time as the individual with measles should:



Find out if they have been vaccinated for measles, have evidence of measles immunity from blood testing, or have had measles previously. Measles vaccination is recommended within 72 hours of exposure for people who are not already immune. AND

Call a health care provider promptly if they develop an illness with fever or illness with an unexplained rash between now through March 12, 2022. To avoid possibly spreading measles to other patients, do not go to a clinic or hospital without calling first to tell them you want to be evaluated for measles.



People at highest risk from exposure to measles include those who are unvaccinated, pregnant women, infants under six months of age and those with weakened immune systems.





immune to measles if any of the following apply:

You were born before 1957

You have had a blood test result that shows immunity to measles

You are certain you have previously had measles diagnosed by a healthcare provider

You are up-to-date on measles vaccines (one dose for children age 12 months through three years old, two doses in anyone four years and older)

A person is considered immune to measles if any of the following apply:

There was a large measles outbreak in Washington state in 2019 with 90 cases. Infections were primarily among those who had never been vaccinated.












