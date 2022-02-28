Last Chance to Join Third Place Commons in Rebuilding Community on March 5th
Monday, February 28, 2022
Time is running out to get your tickets and join in the fun at the Third Place Commons Rebuilding Community Annual Celebration and Fundraiser on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 5pm.
The short and sweet program will include great music, social time, a bit of trivia fun, and acclaimed author, speaker, and thought leader Eric Liu as featured speaker.
Eric Liu is the co-founder and CEO of Citizen University, which works to build a culture of powerful and responsible citizenship in the United States through a variety of programs including the nationwide Civic Saturdays movement.
Liu’s most recent book, Become America: Civic Sermons on Love, Responsibility, and Democracy — was a New York Times New and Notable Book.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Third Place Commons, a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to building real community in real space for over 20 years.
Third Place Commons fosters community through hundreds of free events each year, including live music every Friday and Saturday night at 7pm. During the pandemic, Third Place Commons has also offered many online programs including book and movie clubs, foreign language conversation groups, and a wide array of stand-alone events.
All of these – as well as the Commons’ flagship program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market – are made possible through donor support from community members like you.
So don’t miss your chance to connect with community, have some fun, hear from a great speaker, and help raise vital funds for Third Place Commons and the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market.
Get your Rebuilding Community tickets here.
0 comments:
Post a Comment