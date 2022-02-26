Local COVID-19 case updates Friday, February 25, 2022

COVID-19 Case Numbers as of Friday, February 25, 2022









King county



Level of community transmission HIGH*





King county cases





Total confirmed cases - 342,980 Cases in past 7 days - 2,639



King county hospitalizations





Total hospitalizations - 11,101 Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 72

King county deaths



Total deaths - 2,551 Deaths in past 14 days - 80



Seattle

Total confirmed cases - 94,076

Cases in past 7 days - 853





Total hospitalizations - 2,355

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 14





Total deaths - 609

Deaths in 14 days - 20





Shoreline

Level of community transmission: HIGH*







Total confirmed cases - 8,043

Cases in past 7 days - 89



Total hospitalizations - 287

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 1





Total deaths - 125

Deaths in 14 days - 1





Lake Forest Park

Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL*







Total confirmed cases - 1,437

Cases in past 7 days - 13





Total hospitalizations - 31

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 0





Total deaths - 6

Deaths in 14 days - 0



*Level of Community Transmission is based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:





High: ≥ 100 Substantial: 50-99 Moderate: 10-49 Low: < 10







The numbers reported in this article are still being verified as the reporting agencies strive to confirm cause of death, remove duplicates, verify residence, and catch up to a huge backlog from January's surge.