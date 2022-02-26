Local COVID-19 case updates Friday, February 25, 2022
Saturday, February 26, 2022
COVID-19 Case Numbers as of Friday, February 25, 2022
The numbers reported in this article are still being verified as the reporting agencies strive to confirm cause of death, remove duplicates, verify residence, and catch up to a huge backlog from January's surge.
King county
Level of community transmission HIGH*
King county cases
Total confirmed cases - 342,980
Cases in past 7 days - 2,639
King county hospitalizations
|King county hospitalizations
Total hospitalizations - 11,101
Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 72
King county deaths
|King county deaths
Total deaths - 2,551
Deaths in past 14 days - 80
Seattle
Level of community transmission HIGH*
Total confirmed cases - 94,076
Cases in past 7 days - 853
Total hospitalizations - 2,355
Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 14
Total deaths - 609
Deaths in 14 days - 20
Shoreline
Level of community transmission: HIGH*
Total hospitalizations - 287
Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 1
Total deaths - 125
Deaths in 14 days - 1
Lake Forest Park
Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL*
Cases in past 7 days - 13
Total hospitalizations - 31
Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 0
Total deaths - 6
Deaths in 14 days - 0
*Level of Community Transmission is based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100Substantial: 50-99Moderate: 10-49Low: < 10
