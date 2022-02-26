Local COVID-19 case updates Friday, February 25, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022

COVID-19 Case Numbers as of Friday, February 25, 2022

The numbers reported in this article are still being verified as the reporting agencies strive to confirm cause of death, remove duplicates, verify residence, and catch up to a huge backlog from January's surge.

King county

Level of community transmission HIGH*

Total confirmed cases - 342,980
Cases in past 7 days - 2,639


Total hospitalizations - 11,101
Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 72

Total deaths - 2,551
Deaths in past 14 days - 80


Seattle
Level of community transmission HIGH*

Total confirmed cases - 94,076
Cases in past 7 days - 853

Total hospitalizations - 2,355
Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 14

Total deaths - 609
Deaths in 14 days - 20


Shoreline
Level of community transmission: HIGH*


Total confirmed cases - 8,043
Cases in past 7 days - 89

Total hospitalizations - 287
Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 1

Total deaths - 125
Deaths in 14 days - 1


Lake Forest Park
Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL*


Total confirmed cases - 1,437
Cases in past 7 days - 13

Total hospitalizations - 31
Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 0

Total deaths  - 6
Deaths in 14 days - 0

*Level of Community Transmission is based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10


