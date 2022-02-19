King county libraries to increase hours of operation

Shoreline, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, Richmond Beach

Local King county libraries are Richmond Beach, Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and Kenmore. Find updated hours on library location pages with KCLS’ location finder map



Nearly all libraries will add a day of service to their schedules, including Sundays and Mondays. This will ensure that patrons have access to a community library seven days a week in each region. In addition, all KCLS libraries will be open later into the evenings on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and earlier on other days of the week to serve as many King County residents as possible.



“KCLS is excited to expand in-building services and hours again as we work to get back to pre-pandemic levels,” stated KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum. “We will continue to address our patrons’ evolving needs and increase in-building access when and where it is needed most.”

Following state and public health mandates and guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, KCLS has been operating on modified hours. KCLS has continued to serve King County communities in a variety of ways throughout the pandemic.





The System acted swiftly to add new contactless services such as external library lockers, Curbside to Go pickup and virtual programming in the early stages of the pandemic, while steadily expanding in-building services. All 50 libraries opened to the public again in July 2021.



About the King County Library System: Founded in 1942, the King County Library System (KCLS) is one of the busiest public library systems in the country. Serving the communities of King County (outside the city of Seattle), KCLS has 50 libraries and 1.2 million cardholders.