Battalion Chief Doug Knight retires after almost 50 years of service with the Northshore Fire Department

Sunday, February 27, 2022

Battalion Chief Doug Knight on the job
Photo courtesy Northshore Fire
Battalion Chief Doug Knight has officially retired after almost 50 years of service with the Northshore Fire Department! 

Starting in high school he joined a fire program and became a founding member of the Fire Service Explorer - Post 916 for the Kenmore Fire Department (name changed to Northshore Fire Department in the mid 1990’s). 

He then joined the department as an official volunteer after graduation. 

During his 40+ year career as a professional firefighter he rose through the ranks from firefighter, lieutenant, captain and battalion chief.

Battalion Chief Doug Knight photo courtesy Northshore Fire
We thank BC Knight for his many years of sacrifice and service for our community. Congratulations and enjoy this next chapter!


Posted by DKH at 11:51 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  