Battalion Chief Doug Knight retires after almost 50 years of service with the Northshore Fire Department

Battalion Chief Doug Knight on the job

Photo courtesy Northshore Fire Battalion Chief Doug Knight has officially retired after almost 50 years of service with the Northshore Fire Department!





Starting in high school he joined a fire program and became a founding member of the Fire Service Explorer - Post 916 for the Kenmore Fire Department (name changed to Northshore Fire Department in the mid 1990’s).





He then joined the department as an official volunteer after graduation.





During his 40+ year career as a professional firefighter he rose through the ranks from firefighter, lieutenant, captain and battalion chief.





Battalion Chief Doug Knight photo courtesy Northshore Fire