Battalion Chief Doug Knight retires after almost 50 years of service with the Northshore Fire Department
Sunday, February 27, 2022
|Battalion Chief Doug Knight on the job
Photo courtesy Northshore Fire
Starting in high school he joined a fire program and became a founding member of the Fire Service Explorer - Post 916 for the Kenmore Fire Department (name changed to Northshore Fire Department in the mid 1990’s).
He then joined the department as an official volunteer after graduation.
During his 40+ year career as a professional firefighter he rose through the ranks from firefighter, lieutenant, captain and battalion chief.
We thank BC Knight for his many years of sacrifice and service for our community. Congratulations and enjoy this next chapter!
