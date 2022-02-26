Jobs: WSDOT Northwest Region Program Manager (WMS 03)

This position will provide oversight over NWR’s Capital Improvement and Preservation Program (CIPP), a complex and highly visible capital program delivering multibillion dollar projects over the next ten years. This position will also serve as the primary support to the I-405 and SR509 Gateway Projects, performing all the Program Management functions for these programs. We encourage you to apply if you are interested in taking on this challenge to lead a diverse team to successfully deliver WSDOT projects.