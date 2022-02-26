Jobs: WSDOT Northwest Region Program Manager (WMS 03)
Saturday, February 26, 2022
(WMS 03)
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to find an experienced engineering program manager looking to advance their career into a leadership role to serve as our next Northwest Region (NWR) Program Manager.
This position will provide oversight over NWR’s Capital Improvement and Preservation Program (CIPP), a complex and highly visible capital program delivering multibillion dollar projects over the next ten years. This position will also serve as the primary support to the I-405 and SR509 Gateway Projects, performing all the Program Management functions for these programs. We encourage you to apply if you are interested in taking on this challenge to lead a diverse team to successfully deliver WSDOT projects.
Job description and application
