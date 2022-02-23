Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help – Parks Maintenance Seasonal Labor (2) seasonal

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

City of Shoreline
Extra Help – Parks Maintenance Seasonal Laborer

CLOSING DATE: 3/08/2022 11:59 PM

GENERAL SUMMARY

Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.

Two (2) full time seasonal positions in the Parks Maintenance Division available beginning mid-March through mid-September.

First review of applications March 1, 2022

Employment is contingent upon verification of driving history and successfully passing state/federal pre-employment background checks.

This is a seasonal 40-hour per week position. The work schedule is typically 5 consecutive days with weekend shifts required. Schedule details will be worked out with selected candidate. Seasonal Laborers may work up to six months (1040 hours) during the peak park and baseball field use season performing parks maintenance tasks beginning Mid-March through Mid-September. Work is completed in all weather conditions.

DEFINITION

This position performs a variety semi-skilled maintenance and repair duties under the supervisory direction of the Parks Superintendent, Senior Maintenance Worker, or other full-time maintenance staff.

Job description and application



Post a Comment

