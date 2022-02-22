This is the End: How Movies Prepared Us for the Apocalypse - online lecture

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

This is the End: How Movies Prepared Us for the Apocalypse 

Saturday, February 26, 2 - 3:30pm

Sponsored by Humanities Washington and King County Library System (KCLS)

Great city streets emptied of people; a population panicked; misinformation in the air. If some of our experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic seemed familiar, it might be because the movies already imagined them.

In this talk illustrated with clips, Robert Horton looks at the eerie imagery of apocalyptic movies, and how these films foreshadowed our responses during the pandemic: the extremes of divisiveness and community-building, the loneliness of isolation and the tantalizing possibility of starting over again.

Part one of a four-part Arts and Movies series.

Please register here  You will be sent the Zoom link on the day of the program.



