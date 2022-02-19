Medicare workshop Tuesday at the Senior Center

Kelsey Rauenhorst, Sound Generations

Medicare workshop Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus.





Each month on the 4th Tuesday at 11am Kelsey Rauenhorst, a Sound Generations WeCare Advisor, will be presenting an educational overview of Medicare options.Following the presentation, Kelsey will be available for one-on-one appointments to answer specific questions or assist with enrollments.She is an employee of Sound Generations, so all commissions go directly to help fund the work being done for older adults in King County.To register, call the Senior Center 206-365-1536 and please leave your name and number.