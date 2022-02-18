LFP Police welcome new officer - a lateral transfer from Duvall

We are grateful that he decided to join our team and serve our community. Welcome aboard Scott!

Originally form Portsmouth, VA, Scott moved to the Puget Sound area in 2009. Scott served in the US Navy for 26 years and was honorably discharged in 2017 with the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer.In 2017, Scott was hired by Duvall Police. He spent most of his time on patrol, but had additional duties like Field Training Officer, Bicycle Officer, Fleet Manager, etc.From 2017 to 2021, Scott received numerous commendations and awards from leaders and peers at Duvall PD. Scott is married to Stephanie and has two grown children.