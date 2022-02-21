Financial Foundations: Reality Fair for teens and young adults - online Wednesday
Monday, February 21, 2022
Register here https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/61f025da600a0f410027c115
Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 6-7:30pm
Presented by BECU Financial Educator.
Gain real-world financial planning, saving and budgeting skills through a fun, interactive simulation.
Learn to manage a budget while making spending decisions about transportation, housing, entertainment and more.
Register before 5pm on February 23. You will be sent the Zoom link.
