Financial Foundations: Reality Fair for teens and young adults - online Wednesday

Monday, February 21, 2022

Financial Foundations: Reality Fair

Register here https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/61f025da600a0f410027c115

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 6-7:30pm
Presented by BECU Financial Educator.

Gain real-world financial planning, saving and budgeting skills through a fun, interactive simulation. 

Learn to manage a budget while making spending decisions about transportation, housing, entertainment and more.

Register before 5pm on February 23. You will be sent the Zoom link.



Posted by DKH at 5:42 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  