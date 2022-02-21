Presidents' Day is a federal holiday

By Diane Hettrick



Today, Monday February 21, 2022 is Presidents' Day, a federal holiday. It honors Presidents Washington and Lincoln and by extension, all presidents.





Washington's Birthday was celebrated on February 22 from 1879 until 1971, when the Uniform Monday Holiday Act moved it to the third Monday in February, which can occur from February 15 to the 21st. The day eventually also became known as Presidents' Day (though the placement of the apostrophe, if any, varies) and is most often an occasion to remember all U.S. presidents, or to honor Abraham Lincoln's and Washington's birthdays together.





America's most confused holiday.





Not all employers or jurisdictions observe this day or give their employees the day off. Some companies do trades and add a day to a different time off so employees get a longer weekend at a different time.





All this makes it very confusing if you are trying to decide whether there was no mail delivery or if you should worry that someone stole your mail.





So you may be working today but don't bother checking the mail. Federal employees have the day off.





Here's what's closed:

Post office retail and mail delivery

Banks and credit unions

Government agencies

Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center

Shoreline Schools - the rest of the week is mid-winter break

Private schools: King's School, Seattle Christian

Be sure to pick up your mail on Tuesday. You don't want to miss all the junk mail and offers to buy your house.











