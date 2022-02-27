Gloria's Birds: Sorry, photog, replied Harriette, I don't do catch-and-release!

Sunday, February 27, 2022

Heron with fish
Photo copyright Gloria Nagler

(Just thought I'd ask, but, in all fairness, Harriette has limited options: there aren't many Fish 'n Chips takeout joints for Great Blue Herons! 

Besides, turns out, according to several studies on the internet, that somewhere between 19% and 43% of released fish die, anyway. So enjoy your lunch, Harriette.)

--Gloria Z Nagler



