Gloria's Birds: Sorry, photog, replied Harriette, I don't do catch-and-release!
Sunday, February 27, 2022
|Heron with fish
Photo copyright Gloria Nagler
(Just thought I'd ask, but, in all fairness, Harriette has limited options: there aren't many Fish 'n Chips takeout joints for Great Blue Herons!
Besides, turns out, according to several studies on the internet, that somewhere between 19% and 43% of released fish die, anyway. So enjoy your lunch, Harriette.)
--Gloria Z Nagler
