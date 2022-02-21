Shoreline Youth and Teen Center reopens after eight month closure for roof repair

Monday, February 21, 2022

The greenhouse at the Shoreline Teen Center was
damaged by vandals. Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
The Shoreline Teen Center (Rec Center) in the Richmond Highlands neighborhood reopened February 11, 2022 after an eight month closure for major maintenance and upgrades.

The roof was repaired. A fire suppression system was installed. Most noticeably, the interior was completely refurbished. 

While the facility was closed, vandals caused major damage to the greenhouse on site. 

This damage was repaired by the Parks department in time for the reopening.




Posted by DKH at 4:23 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  