Shoreline Youth and Teen Center reopens after eight month closure for roof repair
Monday, February 21, 2022
|The greenhouse at the Shoreline Teen Center was
damaged by vandals. Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
The roof was repaired. A fire suppression system was installed. Most noticeably, the interior was completely refurbished.
While the facility was closed, vandals caused major damage to the greenhouse on site.
This damage was repaired by the Parks department in time for the reopening.
