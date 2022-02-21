Shoreline Youth and Teen Center reopens after eight month closure for roof repair

The greenhouse at the Shoreline Teen Center was

damaged by vandals. Photo courtesy City of Shoreline The Shoreline Teen Center (Rec Center) in the Richmond Highlands neighborhood reopened February 11, 2022 after an eight month closure for major maintenance and upgrades.

The roof was repaired. A fire suppression system was installed. Most noticeably, the interior was completely refurbished.





While the facility was closed, vandals caused major damage to the greenhouse on site.





This damage was repaired by the Parks department in time for the reopening.















