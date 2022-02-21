Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board Meeting Thursday

Monday, February 21, 2022

PRCS/Tree Board
Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board Meeting Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm on Zoom

You may join the meeting via Zoom Webinar or listen to the meeting over the telephone.
Agenda Highlights:
  • Directors' report
  • Public Art engagement plan
  • Committee Charter adoption
  • Urban forestry advisory panel recommendation
  • Street tree strategy discussion

